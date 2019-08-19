      Weather Alert

Daughter of deceased Alaska state senator applies for seat

Aug 19, 2019 @ 12:13pm

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – The daughter of a recently-deceased Alaska state senator has applied to fill his vacant seat.

Alaska Public Media reported Friday that 37-year-old Tali Birch Kindred announced the decision following the Aug. 7 death of her father, Chris Birch.

Birch Kindred says she is aligned with many positions held by her father and fellow Republican, including diverting money from Permanent Fund dividends to help pay for government services.

GOP leaders in Birch’s district have been collecting applications to replace Birch in accordance with state law and Republican Party rules.

Applications were scheduled to close Sunday.

Al Fogle filed a financial disclosure Friday, a prerequisite for applying.

The rules call for Republicans to choose three candidates to recommend to GOP Gov. Mike Dunleavy, who will pick a replacement.

Information from: KSKA-FM, http://www.kska.org

Recently Played

August 21st, 2019
1:22am
No More Disturbed
1:16am
So Far Away Avenged Sevenfold
1:12am
Zombie (cover) Bad Wolves
1:07am
Burden In My Hand Soundgarden
1:04am
Legendary Skillet
1:00am
Lit Up Buckcherry
View full playlist
#Trending
CRAZY Video of the McKinley Fire.
Kayakers Lucky to Survive their trip to Spencer Glacier
News from KFQD
Alaska’s Morning Show onDemand
Traffic Cams