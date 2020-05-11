Dave Grohl Finally Talks About The Nirvana Tribute By Post Malone

Well in case you missed it Post Malone did a Nirvana tribute set last month and in doing so raised a ton of money. So far it’s has gotten the approval from Nirvana bassist Krist Novoselic and Courtney Love. But what does Dave Grohl think? Well, now we know. Dave Grohl has now said that Post and the band (consisting of Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, guitarist Nick Mack and bassist Brian Lee) killed it.
Grohl was on ALT 98.7 withe his mother Virginiaand saidt he was busy writing something for his Dave’s True Stories Instagram account at the time of Post’s stream, when friends started blowing up his phone telling him to tune in.
“I’m sitting there writing one of these stories out, and someone said, ‘Hey, Post Malone is live on YouTube right now doing a whole set of Nirvana covers. I’ve met him before. He’s really nice; he’s really cool. I’ve met his dad; he’s cool, too. So I was, like, ‘Oh, that’s kind of cool. I’m in the middle of writing something.’ And then I started getting hit with texts, people texting me, like, ‘Yo, are you watching this Post thing?’ And I’m like, ‘No, I’m writing right now.’
“They’re like, ‘It’s pretty good.’ I’m like, ‘Really?’ So I keep on writing. Another text comes in: ‘Dude, are you watching this Post Malone thing?’ And I’m like, ‘No.’ So finally I tuned it… I started watching, and first of all, watching Travis play the drums to those Nirvana songs, I was honored — I thought that was super cool.”
Dave also explained why he liked it so much, “More than the sound of it and more than the chords and whatever, it just sort of felt good. To me, it didn’t feel weird. They were killing it. So I watched a bunch of it. I was, like, ‘That was really cool.’
“I don’t get to see other people do Nirvana songs often, and he seemed perfectly comfortable with it, and it sounded great… Even the die-hard Nirvana people that I know were, like, ‘Dude, he’s kind of killing it right now.’”
