Dave Grohl’s Daughter Sings Nirvana w/ Dave on Drums

Jan 6, 2020 @ 3:02pm

Nirvana became a family affair as Dave’s daughter hopped behind the mic and belted out the grunge classic with help from Beck on guitar and dad on drums.

