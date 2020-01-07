Dave Grohl’s Daughter Sings Nirvana w/ Dave on Drums

Nirvana became a family affair as Dave’s daughter hopped behind the mic and belted out the grunge classic with help from Beck on guitar and dad on drums.
violet grohl is 13-years-old, performing “heart-shaped box” with nirvana, st vincent and beck @theartofelysium’s benefit 01-04-2020
