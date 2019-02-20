Dave Grohl’s Weird Rock Star Obsession

GLASTONBURY, ENGLAND - JUNE 24: Dave Grohl of the Foo Fighters performs at the Glastonbury Festival site at Worthy Farm in Pilton on June 24, 2017 near Glastonbury, England. Glastonbury Festival of Contemporary Performing Arts is the largest greenfield festival in the world. It was started by Michael Eavis in 1970 when several hundred hippies paid just £1, and now attracts more than 175,000 people. (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

Every rock star seems to have some strange quirk, whether it’s scanning the skies for aliens or having a roadie remove all the brown M&Ms from the dressing room. But what about Dave Grohl Turns out the Foo Fighters frontman is not immune to the eccentricities either.

Just coming to light now, Grohl told the site Two Buckaroo this story back in 2016 that while he was out separately with Devo’s Mark Mothersbaugh and Cheap Trick’s Rick Nielsen, he learned that they both carry stacks of two dollar bills to pay for various items.

Thinking it was so cool, Grohl bought the cash off Nielsen and now he’s obsessed with using two dollar bills in his life, even giving them to his kids as Tooth Fairy money.