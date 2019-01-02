Dave Navarro Slams Geraldo Rivera Over Tale Of Mother’s Death Dave

LAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 19: Judge Dave Navarro speaks onstage during the Ink Master Season 10 Finale at the Park Theater at Monte Carlo Resort and Casino in Las Vegas on April 19, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for Paramount Network )

Navarro is taking Geraldo Rivera to task for his new Reelz TV series, “Geraldo Rivera’s Murder in the Family” — specifically, an upcoming episode featuring the 1981 murder of Navarro’s mother by her ex-boyfriend.

In an Instagram post, Jane’s Addiction guitarist criticizes Rivera for moving forward with the episode after Navarro declined to participate.

He also disputes some of the facts posted in an online preview, noting, “I did NOT find a body and I did NOT turn to drugs after this event. I was well in my way to using drugs even before this took place.”

Noting that Navarro already shared his story in the 2015 documentary “Mourning Son,” Rivera tells TV Insider, “He wasn’t particularly keen to have the story told again. Sometimes it is very difficult for someone who has suffered these traumas to open doors that contain so much pain.”