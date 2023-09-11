KWHL KWHL Logo

Death Toll From Moroccan Earthquake Passes 2100

September 11, 2023 8:17AM AKDT
Devastation spread over many villages in Marrakech, Morocco as the area was hit with the strongest earthquake in a century. A magnitude 6.8 earthquake struck the area, killing as many as 2500 and affected more than 300,000. The search for possible survivors continues, though roads are winding and treacherous.

In one remote town about an hour from Marrakech, locals say 40 people were killed here, which makes up 1% of the entire community. One man lost his three daughters, his son, aged 3, and his wife.

 

MORE HERE

