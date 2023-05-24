KWHL KWHL Logo

Decade-Long Awards Show Prank Finally Explained

May 24, 2023
You might have heard about or seen this prank play out at the2013 Britannia Awards when Sacha Baron Cohen tripped and pushed an old woman in a wheelchair off the stage. He was accepting the Charlie Chaplin Excellence In Comedy Award and she was said to be the only surviving co-star of Charlie Chaplin.  Nearly a decade later, now we finally know WHO that lady is and the backstory to the stunt.

Sandy Gimpel at age 83, is the oldest living stuntwoman who wrote her memoir:  “Stuntlady: Falling for the Stars.” Gimpel writes about that stunt that still cracks people up…“George Clooney was right in front of me!”  I had to grit my teeth to keep from laughing!” 

