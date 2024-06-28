Delivery Driver’s Thank You Note Goes Viral And Pays For His Wedding

An Uber Eats driver named Paul ​Slobodzian in Phoenix left a note on Erica Hernandez’s Chipotle bag about how he was driving on the side to give his fiancée, Aly, the “wedding she deserves.” Erica thought it was so sweet that she posted that note on TikTok saying she’s hopes it reaches the right people. It did.

The couple has received enough donations for their dream wedding. Not only that, but Chipotle reached out and wants to be a part of the wedding and the internet demanded that Erica be invited, and she was and is planning to go!

FULL STORY HERE