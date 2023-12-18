KWHL KWHL Logo

Demi Lovato Is Engaged

December 18, 2023 8:10AM AKST
Share
Source: YouTube

Demi Lovato has seemed to find the “love of my life” in songwriter Jordan ‘Jutes’ Lutes. They got engaged Saturday in Los Angeles with a “personal and intimate” proposal in front of friends and family. The two met last January when Lutes, 32, co-wrote Lovato’s song ‘Substance.’

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato)

 “I’m still speechless. last night was the best night of my life and I can’t believe I get to marry the love of my life @jutesmusic..,” Lovato, 31, wrote on Instagram. “My love, I’m beyond excited to marry you.. every day I’ve spent with you has been a dream come true and I can’t wait to love and cherish you forever. Here’s to the rest of our lives. I love you baby.”

The post Demi Lovato Is Engaged appeared first on Alpha Media Hub.

Recently Played

Sweating BulletsMegadeth
7:25pm
The Dirt Im Buried InAvatar
7:22pm
Legends Never DieBad Wolves
7:19pm
RemedySeether
7:15pm
Pardon MeIncubus
7:11pm
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

Ex-Alaska Airlines pilot who tried to cut plane’s engines is released from jail; must avoid aircraft
2

Complaint seeks to halt signature gathering by group aiming to repeal Alaska’s ranked voting system
3

Derek Hough’s Wife Undergoes Emergency Brain Surgery
4

2 snowmachine riders found dead after search in western Alaska
5

US Coast Guard helicopter that crashed during rescue mission in Alaska is recovered