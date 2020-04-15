      Weather Alert

Denali National Park closes only road inside amid virus

Apr 14, 2020 @ 4:13pm

DENALI NATIONAL PARK AND PRESERVE, Alaska (AP) — The only road into Alaska’s Denali National Park and Preserve has been closed in an effort to keep people home during the coronavirus pandemic. Denali National Park officials announced the only road inside the park has been closed in an effort to keep people home during the coronavirus pandemic. Meanwhile, organizers of the annual Mount Marathon race have tentatively postponed this year’s race until the Labor Day weekend with a final decision expected June 1.

#Trending
AMAZING Disturbed - Sound of Silence Video (World in lockdown due to Covid 19 version)
CRAZY Video of the McKinley Fire.
Alaska ranks 3rd for the Most Aggressive States Against the Coronavirus
Traffic Cams
Things Are Looking Up. New Study Shows Alaska is the Least Social State!