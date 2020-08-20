Denali National Park plans to expand winter access
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Denali National Park and Preserve plans to expand winter and off-season access to accommodate what officials say are rising numbers of people seeking more wintry conditions. The Anchorage Daily News reported the changes over time may include additional skiing, dog mushing and guiding opportunities from September to May. Officials also plan to provide more roadside parking and vehicle access deeper inside the park in south-central Alaska. The number of winter visitors increased by 400% in recent years, although winter visitors still only make up 2% of the park’s total visitation. There is no timeline set for the changes.