Denise Richards Makes $2 Million A MONTH On OnlyFans

June 21, 2023 6:54AM AKDT
Denise Richards has a pretty impressive side hustle!  And yes, after leaving the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after season 10, she’s set to return to the show later this year for season 13.

A source close to Richards told People her less than “risqué” pay-per-view OnlyFans profile has “100,000 followers and makes $2 million a month.” Many people who have profiles post racy material but it’s not required. It’s $25 a month to follow her.

 

And her daughter Sammi Sheenjoined the site on her 18th birthday where she has “4,000 followers” and pockets “$80,000 a month” by doing “almost nothing.”

