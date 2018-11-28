Denny’s to close in midtown Anchorage after 44 years

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – A chain restaurant that has operated in midtown Anchorage for 44 years will close its doors and its operator says safety issues contributed to the decision.

Anchorage television station KTVA reports the Denny’s restaurant on Benson Boulevard will close this week.

The president of D of Alaska Inc., David Fickes, says the immediate cause of the closure is the refusal of the landowners to renew the restaurant lease.

But he says security issues also contributed to the decision.

The closure will affect 33 employees. Fickes says the company hopes to rehire them when it opens a new Anchorage restaurant. A location has not been selected.

The closure leaves just one Denny’s operating in Anchorage. The company also a restaurant in Fairbanks.

