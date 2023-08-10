KWHL KWHL Logo

Depp vs. Heard – The New Netflix Documentary

August 10, 2023 6:24AM AKDT
As if you didn’t get enough watching the non-stop live-stream (over 200 hours) of this trial, now Netflix is rolling out the documentary breaking it all down. It’s called the ‘first trial by TikTok’  and questions the nature of truth and the role it plays in our modern society.

“He wanted the cameras in the court room…she did not.” “This is not so much about the legal merits of the case but rather what the public perception is.”

 

Streaming August 16.

