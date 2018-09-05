Despite past reforms, Native women face high rates of crime

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) – A wave of legal reforms in the past decade aimed at protecting Native American women from crime has proven limited.

Statistics showing high rates of victimization among Native American women prompted Congress to close legal loopholes that had prevented tribes from prosecuting many of those who harm them.

Lawmakers also passed laws to improve data collection and increase funding for training of tribal police.

Years later, a federal report found those data collection and reporting efforts are still in development, and funding for training remains limited.

Many tribes have not been able to take advantage of various reforms because of costly mandates.

Now, advocates are pushing for more changes as the disappearances of Native American and Alaska Native women and girls gain attention.

