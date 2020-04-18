      Weather Alert

Detained migrant with COVID-19 forced to call in to court

Apr 17, 2020 @ 5:28pm

HOUSTON (AP) — A detained immigrant who says he’s tested positive for COVID-19 was required to call in for a court hearing even after a guard said he was too weak to talk. An attorney for Salomon Diego Alonzo says that when a judge asked his name Thursday, the guard answered that Alonzo didn’t have the lung capacity to respond. His case provides new insight into how U.S. immigration authorities are dealing with a steadily rising number of coronavirus cases among roughly 32,000 detainees. Alonzo’s final asylum hearing was postponed after a call that lasted for about two hours. Immigration authorities declined to comment.

#Trending
AMAZING Disturbed - Sound of Silence Video (World in lockdown due to Covid 19 version)
CRAZY Video of the McKinley Fire.
Alaska ranks 3rd for the Most Aggressive States Against the Coronavirus
Traffic Cams
Things Are Looking Up. New Study Shows Alaska is the Least Social State!