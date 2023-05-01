KWHL KWHL Logo

Did A Fan Faint After Meeting Harry Styles?

May 1, 2023 8:41AM AKDT
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 02: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Harry Styles visits SiriusXM Studios on March 02, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

When Harry Styles was introduced and came out to walk down the audience aisle on the final episode of “The Late Late Show with James Corden”, a fan got a fist bump then appeared to faint.

Her name is Cyndi H, and she got on Tik Tok to explain that wasn’t the case. “THIS WAS ME AND I DID NOT FAINT,” she wrote. “I simply gracefully melted into my seat after the man locked eyes w me.” “When I was finger-wagging, I think—honestly I blacked out—but when I was finger-wagging, I remember saying, ‘Come on, king! Yes, king!’” she said. “And that was the thing that made him look at me … I fully shortcircuited. And basically, the moment that you see, the .2 seconds, felt like a literal minute long.”

 

 

@cyncity27 #greenscreenvideo STORY TIME OF ME MEETING HARRY @latelateshow @hshq #thelatelateshow ♬ original sound – cyndi

