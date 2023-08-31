Did Ellie Goulding Gets Hit In The Face By A Firework On Stage?

Scary moment on stage for Ellie Goulding as she was performing “Miracle” at the Victorious Festival in Portsmouth, England last weekend. She got on her Instagram story to clarify it looked worse than it was. “To those asking I am ok!” “Pyro didn’t hit me in the face. Face is intact. Love you thank you.”

She ended the post with a firework emoji. In fan-shot video of the moment that has been going viral on social media, Goulding looks like she’s standing too close to the firing equipment when the firework goes off.

