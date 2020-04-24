Did The Offspring Just Cover The Tiger King?

Well kind of. They covered the song “Here Kitty Kitty” that Joe Exotic lip synced to but it was never him singing. Either way….awesome! Here’s what The Offspring posted
We are going a little stir crazy these days & wanted to do something fun to put a smile on our faces & hopefully on some of yours too. Here Kitty Kitty was originally by the Clinton Johnson band & *not* by anyone in that recent doc we all got caught up in. https://t.co/c4Ps8YvhDz pic.twitter.com/ghVQMoTp1H
— The Offspring (@offspring) April 22, 2020
