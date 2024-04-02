KWHL KWHL Logo

Diddy Breaks Silence After Raids On His Homes

April 2, 2024 7:18AM AKDT
You would never know Sean “Diddy” Combs had federal agents raid both of his homes last week as he posts a picture of his youngest daughter for Easter.

 

Homeland Security were searching for evidence involving possible sex trafficking allegations after his ex, Cassie, sued him for a myriad of claims. Her lawsuit was an explosive 35 page documents detailing allegations of abuse, rape and trafficking. They settled it “amicably”.

