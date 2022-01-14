      Weather Alert

Dirty Car Art

Jan 14, 2022 @ 1:08pm

I can barely draw on a piece of paper and this dude is out killing it on dirty cars.

#Trending
Bob Saget Dies at 65.
Cliff Collapses In Brazil Killing At Least 10
Wendy's Is The King Of Nation Roast Day!
Report: Comedian Bob Saget Found Dead
Betty White Died After Suffering Stroke Six Days Earlier
Pro Football News
Connect With Us Listen To Us On