Disney Airing “Star Wars” Series “Andor” On TV For Thanksgiving

“Star Wars” fans who don’t have Disney+ have a treat in store when Andor airs on TV going into the Thanksgiving holiday. Well, you can see the first two episodes at least. They will air on ABC — along with FX, Freeform and Hulu. This marks the first time a Disney+ Star Wars series has run on the broadcast network.

The show’s first season finale is set to stream on Disney+. Many critics are saying it’s the best Star Wars series yet for its mature tone, complex morality and strong visual effects. That said, it hasn’t proven to be as popular at The Mandalorian or Obi-Wan. This move is an effort to boost viewership by opening it up to TV audiences. Andor‘s first two episodes will air on ABC Wednesday, Nov. 23, at 9 p.m., on FX Thursday, Nov. 24 at 9 p.m., on Freeform Nov. 25 at 9 p.m. and will be available on Hulu from Nov. 23 to Dec. 7.