Disney Plans Big Sequels Including “Toy Story”, “Frozen” And “Zootopia”

February 9, 2023 6:01AM AKST
Disney Plans Big Sequels Including “Toy Story”, “Frozen” And “Zootopia”

Disney announced some big projects are in the works with new sequels  for Toy Story, Frozen, and Zootopia! Just when you thought you said goodbye to Woody and the gang…or Anna and Elsa!  We don’t know anything about possible storylines or which characters the plots will center around, but we’ll keep you posted!

Plus, an Avatar Experience is coming to Disneyland similar to what is already at Disney’s Animal Kingdom in Orlando.  The bad news is that 7,000 people are losing their jobs to cut costs.

