KWHL KWHL Logo

Disney+ Previews The Santa Clauses

October 28, 2022 4:30AM AKDT
Share
Disney+ Previews The Santa Clauses

Disney+ is sharing a new trailer and promotional art for the upcoming series The Santa Clauses.

The project brings back Tim Allen as Santa Claus, as well as a number of characters and cast members from Allen’s trilogy of movies, which were released between 1994 and 2006.

There are also some new faces including Kal Penn and Pretty Woman’s Laura San Giacomo.

The first two episodes of the holiday series premiere on November 16 on Disney Plus.

What series are you currently bingeing on?

Recently Played

FilthyAyron Jones |
2:03pm
Kryptonite3 Doors Down|
2:00pm
HeadstrongTrapt|
1:56pm
Guerrilla RadioRage Against The Machine|
1:44pm
You Dont Know What Love MeansNothing More|
1:40pm
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

Doesn't Get Much More Cute Than This
2

Ben Stevens, former Alaska Senate president, dies at age 63
3

The True Story Behind Netflix’s Most-Watched Series “The Watcher”
4

Alaska Natives fete their 1st Congress member, Mary Peltola
5

Panel OKs more time for report on Alaska campaign complaint