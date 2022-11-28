KWHL KWHL Logo

Disney Releases One Of Their Biggest Box Office Flops Over The Holiday

November 28, 2022 4:21AM AKST
Well that has to sting. Disney Animation shelled out $180 million to make “Strange World”, and it opened to a disastrous $18.6 million over 5 days.  It stands to lose $100 million for the company

In the meantime, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” continued to dominate ticket sales with another $64 million for a domestic total of $367.7 million. Overseas, it grossed another $32.1 million to clear the $300 million mark and finish Sunday with $675.6 million.

 

MORE HERE

