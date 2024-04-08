KWHL KWHL Logo

Disney Reveals Release Dates For Live-Action “Moana”, “Toy Story 5” and More

April 8, 2024 8:10AM AKDT
Disney Plus released what you can look forward to this month, and also big projects on the horizon in the next few years.

 

You’re going to have to wait a little longer for the live-action “Moana”, now pushed back to July 10, 2026. Also slated for 2026 are the movie “The Mandalorian & Grogu,” and “Toy Story 5.”  “Tron: Ares” will open Oct. 10, 2025 serving as a sequel to both 1982’s “Tron”  and 2010’s “Tron Legacy,” starring Oscar-winner Jared Leto.

 

