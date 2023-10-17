KWHL KWHL Logo

Disney Using Robin Williams’ Genie Outtakes For New Short Film

October 17, 2023 5:33AM AKDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Robin Williams famously ad-libbed much of his dialogue for Genie from 1992’s Aladdin. There were a ton of outtakes and now they are being used for a new short film to celebrate the studio’s 100th anniversary.

You can now see Once Upon a Studio on Disney+ that features characters coming together from 85 Disney feature-length and short films to celebrate “10 decades of storytelling, artistry and technological achievements”. Williams’ estate gave permission for his outtakes to be used for the new short film. You’ll see 543 characters, including Mickey Mouse, Frozen‘s Princess Elsa and Peter Pan, all come to life in a Night at the Museum-style gathering at the studios.

Recently Played

Last Resort (reimagined)Falling In Reverse
7:19pm
Sound Of SilenceDisturbed
7:15pm
Bullet With Butterfly WingsSmashing Pumpkins
7:10pm
NightmareFrom Ashes To New
7:08pm
The Diary Of JaneBreaking Benjamin
7:04pm
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

Andrew Seidler of Anchorage Wins $2000 with The Cash Grab
2

Alaskans get a $1,312 oil dividend check this year. The political cost of the benefit is high
3

Alaska fishermen will be allowed to harvest lucrative red king crab in the Bering Sea
4

Ed Sheeran Explains The Gravesite In His Backyard
5

SAG/AFTRA Walks Away From Talks With Studios