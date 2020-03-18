Disruption grows: Nations try to slow virus, help economies

BERLIN (AP) — Mass disruptions are cascading around the world as governments struggle to slow the spread of the coronavirus while also trying to keep their economies afloat. The chaos on Tuesday stretched from Lithuania, where border traffic jams were 40 miles deep, to Detroit, where bus service came to a sudden stop when drivers didn’t show up for work. Increasingly worried about the economic fallout of the global shutdown, the U.S., Britain and the Netherlands announced rescue packages totaling hundreds of billions of dollars, Venezuela has been a longtime critic of the International Monetary Fund but asked the institution for a $5 billion loan.