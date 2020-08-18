DNA links 1 of 4 bears killed to fatal attack site
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The Alaska Department of Fish and Game says DNA from one of three black bears killed by department employees matched samples taken as part of an investigation into a fatal bear attack in south-central Alaska last month. Earlier this month, the department said a female brown bear and three female black bears had been killed near where Daniel Schilling of Hope died. DNA samples from the scene matched one of the black bears. The department says authorities believe a female brown bear was responsible for the initial attack that killed Schilling. DNA from the brown bear killed by department employees did not match samples taken from near the attack site.