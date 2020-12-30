DoC Official: Nearly all inmates in Goose Creek prison have had virus
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The Alaska Department of Corrections says almost every inmate in the state’s biggest prison has had the coronavirus. Sarah Gallagher, a spokesperson for the state Department of Corrections, estimated on Tuesday that 1,115 of the Goose Creek Correctional Center’s 1,236 inmates had tested positive for the coronavirus since the outbreak at the prison began in November. Gallagher says that as of Monday, 112 of those cases were active. Among all Alaska correctional facilities, 1,966 inmates have been infected with the virus, which represents more than 40% of the total inmate population in the state.