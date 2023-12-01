KWHL KWHL Logo

Does “Golden Bachelor” Have Skeletons In His Closet?

December 1, 2023 8:09AM AKST
The Hollywood Reporter just rolled in to potentially squash all of those sweet feelings you’ve have watching 72-year-old “Golden Bachelor” Gerry Turner search for love on TV.  A new article seems to debunk a few fun facts the show has touted about Ger, including that he hasn’t dated or kissed anyone since the death of his wife 6 years ago.  They found an ex-girlfriend who claims he wasn’t always nice. THR also points out he’s billed as a retired restauranteur, but hasn’t owned a restaurant for 38 years.

Regardless, spoiler alert…he did pop the question to his final lady!

And they have a TV wedding date set for January 4th airing on ABC!

After reading the article and watching the show…do you think he’s sincere?

