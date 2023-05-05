Does Taylor Swift Already Have Another Man?

Less than a month after Swifties were rocked with the news that Taylor Swift and longtime boyfriend (and sometimes collaborator) Joe Alwyn had split, now there’s talk she’s moved on with The 1975 lead vocalist Matt Healy. A source close to the situation told The Sun “She and Matty are madly in love,” “It’s super-early days, but it feels right. They first dated, very briefly, almost ten years ago but the timings just didn’t work out.”

The longtime friends and musical collaborators were first rumored to be dating back in 2014. The Sun source wanted to make sure to squash any potential timeline drama by saying “there was absolutely no crossover” between Alwyn and Healy…“Taylor and Joe actually split up back in February.”

They seemed to be connecting virtually for the time being as “both Matty and Taylor have been touring over the past few weeks, so it’s been a lot of Face-Timing and texting but she cannot wait to see him again.”