Dog Looks Like Chewbacca’s Son

July 17, 2024 7:58AM AKDT
Source: YouTube

This is adorable!

Brodie the Goldendoodle has over 6.7 million followers on TikTok, and had a big day at Disneyland. He’s a certified service dog, so gets access to many places most animals can’t go. Well his human got him all ready to meet his “biological dad”, Chewbacca with some slicked back hair and outfit to match! He was recognized by many at the park until the magical moment came!

 

@brodiethatdood No DNA test required… @Floof by Brodie for the proper Chewbacca slick-back hair. (Note: Brodie is a task-trained service animal which grants him access to venues like Disneyland) #starwars #goldendoodle #chewbacca #disneyland ♬ M83 x Star Wars Theme MIX – Hannah

