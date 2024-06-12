Dog Runs 4 Miles To Get Help For His Owner After Car Crash

A dog ran 4 miles to get help for his owner after driving off an embankment!

Brandon Garrett was driving with his 4 dogs in Oregon when he drove off a 100 foot embankment. His brother reported him missing after he failed to return to their campsite. But Brandon’s dog, Blue, was the real hero running 4 miles back to that campsite to get help. The family found his truck the next day but needed rescue crews to get Brandon and his other three dogs to safety.