Dog Runs 4 Miles To Get Help For His Owner After Car Crash

June 12, 2024 8:19AM AKDT
A dog ran 4 miles to get help for his owner after driving off an embankment!

Brandon Garrett was driving with his 4 dogs in Oregon when he drove off a 100 foot embankment. His brother reported him missing after he failed to return to their campsite. But Brandon’s dog, Blue, was the real hero running 4 miles back to that campsite to get help. The family found his truck the next day but needed rescue crews to get Brandon and his other three dogs to safety.

