Dog With Cancer Checking Off Bucket List Experiences

April 18, 2023 6:25AM AKDT
Source: YouTube

Such a bittersweet story from a dog mom in the UK who is trying to squeeze in all the memories she can with dog, Dolly. They got a grim diagnosis of incurable cancer after mom, Sam, found a lump when she was giving a belly rub to Dolly. After a brief stint with chemo, they decided they wanted Dolly to live out the time she has left the best way she can. The vet said some dogs can live up to 8 months…some less.

So Sam set out to check some experiences off their bucket list. Go canoeing? Check. Visit beautiful beaches? Check. Camping…yep did that to. Dolly is having a great time, but it’s the memories for mom, too.

