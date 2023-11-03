KWHL KWHL Logo

Donna Kelce Offering A Chance To Sit In The Suite With Her In A Contest

November 3, 2023 8:38AM AKDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Attention Swifties!! Donna Kelce is teaming with Barefoot Wine for a contest where the winner can sit with her when the Chiefs take on the Eagles on Monday, November 20th!  And you can bring along three friends!

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Donna Kelce (@donnakelce)

We know what you’re thinking….MAYBE TAYLOR SWIFT MIGHT BE THERE TOO! No guarantee…so if you win this contest, mind your manners and make Mama Kelce think you are just as excited to sit with her!!!  Also…be aware she’s rooting on BOTH her sons playing against each other that night!! (So you might want to clap for both teams LOL)!

MORE HERE

Recently Played

Bullet With Butterfly WingsSmashing Pumpkins
12:46pm
SpotlightFozzy
12:42pm
Something In Your MouthNickelback
12:38pm
Soul To SqueezeRed Hot Chili Peppers
12:33pm
The Death Of Peace Of MindBad Omens
12:24pm
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

Off-duty pilot who tried to cut engines told police he experimented with mushrooms, complaint says
2

Rippin N Rockin
3

All Hallows Eve
4

Wife of ex-Alaska Airlines pilot says she’s in shock after averted Horizon Air disaster
5

Happy Birthday Marty