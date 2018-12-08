Dr. William Kerst called the Morning show to talk about PTSD after the earthquake and how to cope.

Clinical Neuropsychologist Dr. William Kerst called Brad and Chad to talk about the effects that the earthquake had on Alaskan’s and how to deal with the PTSD that it has caused many people.

Dr. Kerst completed his bachelor’s degree in psychology at Chapman University in Orange, California. He then went on to commission in the United States Air Force after being selected to the competitive Ph.D. program at the Uniformed Services University of Health Sciences. This is one of the most unique Ph.D. programs in the country as it is part of the only federal medical school in the country and is the only place where military physicians are trained in military medicine throughout their medical education.

If you would like to contact Dr. William Kerst click here.