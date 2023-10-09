KWHL KWHL Logo

Drake Announces A Break, Offers To Pay For Treatment For Fan With MS

October 9, 2023 6:06AM AKDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Drake has been grinding putting out three albums in just over a year and is wrapping up his It’s All A Blur tour, so he needs a break.  He revealed in a new interview: “[I’m] probably not going to make music for a little bit, I’mma be real with you. I need to focus on my health, first and foremost,” “I’ve been having the craziest problems with my stomach for years. I need to get right, I have a lot of other things I would love to focus on so I’m going to lock the door on the studio for a little bit. I don’t know what a little bit is. Maybe a year or something. Maybe a little bit longer.”

At his Toronto show on Friday, he spotted a woman in the crowd saying she had been diagnosed with MS. “I’ma pay whatever it takes to get you get the best help in the world, I promise you that,” he told her. He also promised to “connect” her with his longtime producer Noah “40” Shebib, who also suffers from MS.

Recently Played

Last Resort (reimagined)Falling In Reverse
9:41pm
Shoot To ThrillAc/dc
9:36pm
Animal I Have BecomeThree Days Grace
9:32pm
Buddy HollyWeezer
9:24pm
SpillwaysGhost
9:20pm
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

Andrew Seidler of Anchorage Wins $2000 with The Cash Grab
2

2023 Fall Cash Contest Rules
3

Plane that crashed, killing Rep. Peltola’s husband, had over 500 pounds of meat and antlers on board
4

Alaska man charged with threats against Florida sheriff who spoke against antisemitic activity
5

As climate change and high costs plague Alaska’s fisheries, fewer young people take up the trade