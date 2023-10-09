Drake Announces A Break, Offers To Pay For Treatment For Fan With MS

Drake has been grinding putting out three albums in just over a year and is wrapping up his It’s All A Blur tour, so he needs a break. He revealed in a new interview: “[I’m] probably not going to make music for a little bit, I’mma be real with you. I need to focus on my health, first and foremost,” “I’ve been having the craziest problems with my stomach for years. I need to get right, I have a lot of other things I would love to focus on so I’m going to lock the door on the studio for a little bit. I don’t know what a little bit is. Maybe a year or something. Maybe a little bit longer.”

At his Toronto show on Friday, he spotted a woman in the crowd saying she had been diagnosed with MS. “I’ma pay whatever it takes to get you get the best help in the world, I promise you that,” he told her. He also promised to “connect” her with his longtime producer Noah “40” Shebib, who also suffers from MS.