KWHL KWHL Logo

Drake Drops Surprise Single And Video Featuring His Son

October 6, 2023 8:03AM AKDT
Share
Source: YouTube

A new single from Drake magically appeared with a video on YouTube Thursday morning.  The video for “8AM in Charlotte” features his 5-year-old son, Adonis, who shows off some artwork that he made.

“Tell me about your beautiful piece of artwork that you sold me,” (to which he explains it’s a goat running away from monsters). Drake says, “Daddy’s name is next to the goat, does that mean that he’s the GOAT?”  “Yes, so it’s Daddy GOAT,” Adonis confirms.

More of Adonis’ art will be incorporated as the cover art for his upcoming album, For All The Dogs, which is out today.

Recently Played

Girls Girls GirlsMotley Crue
2:57am
Push ItStatic-x
2:55am
What I GotSublime
2:51am
The Death Of Peace Of MindBad Omens
2:48am
Black Hole SunSoundgarden
2:41am
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

2023 Fall Cash Contest Rules
2

Plane that crashed, killing Rep. Peltola’s husband, had over 500 pounds of meat and antlers on board
3

Andrew Seidler of Anchorage Wins $2000 with The Cash Grab
4

Alaska man charged with threats against Florida sheriff who spoke against antisemitic activity
5

As climate change and high costs plague Alaska’s fisheries, fewer young people take up the trade