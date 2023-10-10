KWHL KWHL Logo

Drake Gives Away A Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon At His Toronto Show

October 10, 2023 7:12AM AKDT
Drake is continuing to make it rain big gifts to lucky concertgoers! During his concert in Toronto on Saturday night, Drake read the numbers on the winning ticket and gifted that fan a Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon. The winner was sitting in of the upper levels of Scotiabank Arena.  The exact details on the car are unclear, but according to Mercedes-Benz’s website, the basic model G-Wagon retails at $139,900.

 

Drake also handed out a Birken bag, $50,000 to a few fans, agreed to pay the medical costs of a fan with MS, and paid off seven college tuitions.

 

