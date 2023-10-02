KWHL KWHL Logo

Drake Hands Out Honeymoon and Cash to Concert Goers

October 2, 2023 7:27AM AKDT
Drake is still making it rain money on fans on his “It’s All A Blur Tour”… in Atlanta, Drake promised a trip to Turks and Caicos to a couple who said they canceled their honeymoon just to be at the show.

 

 

Then on Friday, he started his show in Miami walking out with Tom Brady on stage!

 

It seems to be all about the signs when it comes to getting his attention! Drake noticed a broken-hearted fan in the crowd holding up a sign saying he spent his life savings for tickets for him and his ex, who didn’t come with him. Drake said, “So she ain’t come with you tonight?” he asked as the fan shook his head. “She’s gonna feel real fu-ked up ‘cause I’ma give you fifty bands so you can flex on her,” and the audience went nuts!

