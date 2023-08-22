KWHL KWHL Logo

Drake Helps Fan Get Public Revenge On His Cheating Girlfriend

August 22, 2023 7:10AM AKDT
TORONTO, ONTARIO - AUGUST 02: (L-R) Rapper Drake and Maverick Carter attend the Uninterrupted Canada Launch held at Louis Louis at The St. Regis Toronto on August 02, 2019 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by George Pimentel/Getty Images)

Ouch!

Drake spotted a sign in the audience at his tour stop in San Francisco he had to read: “This man got a sign that says, ‘My girlfriend cheated on me; she was supposed to be here with me tonight.’” Drake leaned down to talk to the fan, found out her name was Scarlett, and told the crowd to shout “Sorry, Scarlett!” on the count of three. He then added, “Sorry, Scarlett. You can’t be cheating on my dawg like that.”

 

