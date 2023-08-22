Drake Helps Fan Get Public Revenge On His Cheating Girlfriend

Ouch!

Drake spotted a sign in the audience at his tour stop in San Francisco he had to read: “This man got a sign that says, ‘My girlfriend cheated on me; she was supposed to be here with me tonight.’” Drake leaned down to talk to the fan, found out her name was Scarlett, and told the crowd to shout “Sorry, Scarlett!” on the count of three. He then added, “Sorry, Scarlett. You can’t be cheating on my dawg like that.”