KWHL KWHL Logo

Drake Is The Latest Artist To Have Something Thrown At Him On Stage

July 7, 2023 6:22AM AKDT
Share
Source: YouTube

People still haven’t learned their lesson after Bebe Rexha (cell phone), Pink (someone’s mom’s ASHES), Ava Max (man hit her), Kelsea Ballerini (bracelet) and now Drake have had things thrown at them on stage.

Drake kicked off his “It’s All A Blur” tour with 21 Savage Wednesday night in Chicago, and an Instagram video shows a phone hitting Drake in his lower arm while he performed his rendition of Ginuwine’s “So Anxious.” He watched the phone hit him, but kept rapping without stopping to address what happened. It’s unclear who threw the phone or why.

AGAIN…can we please STOP THROWING THINGS AT PEOPLE ON STAGES???

Recently Played

UnstoppableDisturbed|
5:22pm
Fade To BlackMetallica|
5:16pm
Meeting The MasterGreta Van Fleet|
5:12pm
Black HoneyThrice|
5:08pm
Dead And GoneTrivium|
5:04pm
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

48 Hours of Flannel Marathon Brought to You by STP in Concert!
2

ConocoPhillips faces potential $914,000 fine over Alaska gas blowout, leak
3

Alaska’s slow start to wildfire season a relief after Connecticut-sized area burned last year
4

You Can Stay The Night In The Barbie Dreamhouse Airbnb
5

This Guy Has Flown Nearly 24 Million Miles On Over 12,000 Flights!