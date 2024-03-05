KWHL KWHL Logo

Drake Promises To Pay Off Mortgage For Fan’s Late Mother’s House

March 5, 2024 7:03AM AKST
TORONTO, ON - JULY 12: Singer Drake speaks to the crowd prior to the Floyd Mayweather Jr. v Conor McGregor World Press Tour at Budweiser Stage on July 12, 2017 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

Drake is keeping up the generosity he’s been displaying all along his “It’s All A Blur – Big As The What?” tour. At a recent show in Kansas City, a fan handed him a letter on stage that asked him to pay off their mom’s house.

Drake read out loud: “You said, ‘[Pay] off my mom’s house, rest in peace,’” “Your mom passed away? Alright. And you owe … Oh, this is the outstanding balance right here. This is a lot of money right here.”

He then promised to cover the $160,000 need to settle the mortgage. Along the tour Drake has given out pricey handbags,  and he promised to give a fan in Buffalo $25,000 who shared her cancer journey, per WIVB.

Another fan who just beat cancer was given $100,000 after he saw her sign: “That’s a true soldier right there.” 

 

