KWHL KWHL Logo

Drew Barrymore Respects Her Therapist For Quitting On Her Because Of Her Drinking

March 8, 2023 7:43AM AKST
Share
Drew Barrymore Respects Her Therapist For Quitting On Her Because Of Her Drinking

Drew Barrymore is getting honest about her struggles with alcohol as she navigated life after her 2016 divorce from Will Kopelman.  She told The Los Angeles Times about how her situation spiraled so much that her therapist of a decade quit.  Celeb psychoanalyst Barry Michels told her ‘I can’t do this anymore,” Barrymore said, “It was really about my drinking. I said, ‘I get it. I’ve never respected you more. You see I’m not getting better. And I hope, one day, that I can earn your trust back.’ “

She said it was tough on her friends too, who gave her a “grace period” to heal.  But it did eventually come down to an intervention to address her drinking. Cameron Diaz has been in her circle since they were teens, and said the whole thing was “difficult to watch.” Diaz said that she had “absolute faith” that Barrymore could get sober with support and in 2019, she did.

Recently Played

TomorrowSilverchair|
1:40pm
BodiesDrowning Pool|
1:37pm
Darkness Settles InFive Finger Death Punch|
1:25pm
Girls Girls GirlsMotley Crue|
1:21pm
Just PretendBad Omens|
1:18pm
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

Representative David Eastman on the BobRock Radio Program
2

Selena Gomez Becomes The Most-Followed Woman On Instagram…And Deletes Social Media
3

Watch These Kentucky Seniors Recreate Rihanna’s Halftime Show
4

Teen Honored For Saving Her Coworker’s Life
5

Justin Bieber Cancels Remaining Tour Dates