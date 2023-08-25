KWHL KWHL Logo

Drew Barrymore Stalker Detained Near Her Home After Rushing The Stage In NYC

August 25, 2023 7:07AM AKDT
Source: YouTube

Earlier this week, a man rushed the stage saying loudly he needed to speak with Drew Barrymore while she was on stage doing a Q & A in New York ended up at her house in Long Island. Chad Busto was nabbed in nearby Southampton, Long Island “going door to door telling area residents that he was looking for Drew Barrymore’s residence,” according to Southampton Chief of Police James Kiernan.

Kiernan said was temporarily detained and released, and confirmed that he “does not appear to be in the area any longer.” Busto is no stranger to social media users who recognize he has a long history of stalking Barrymore and Amber Heard.

