Driving Lesson In Indiana Goes Sideways…Literally

July 5, 2023 6:45AM AKDT
Source: YouTube

Here’s a “father teaching his son to drive” story that did NOT go well in Bloomington, IN.  WARNING: THERE ARE SOME SWEAR WORDS!

If you can manage to make it through the day without hitting a pothole causing your car to flip on its side… then you’re doing OK.

When you watch how this unfolds, it really seems very unlikely this kind of accident could happen, but the whole thing was captured on the dashcam. Dad is teaching his son to drive when the kid hit a huge pothole after making a right turn, and then veered off to the side of the road where his right wheel drove UP a retaining wall with cement blocks stacked like steps.  When the car stopped it was resting on its left side.  They were ok, but needed assistance to get out!

