Dua Lipa In New Movie Role “Argylle”

After making her acting debut as Mermaid Barbie in Greta Gerwig’s Barbie, Dua Lipa will be back on the big screen in the spy thriller Argylle.

“Argylle follows the globetrotting adventures of super-spy Argylle across the U.S., London, and other exotic locations, featuring a star-studded, award-winning cast including Henry Cavill, Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Rockwell, Bryan Cranston, Catherine O’Hara, John Cena, Dua Lipa, Ariana DeBose, and Samuel L. Jackson.”

The movie hits theaters in February!