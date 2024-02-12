Duet With Tracy Chapman Defining Moment For Luke Combs

Luke Combs Calls Tracy Chapman Duet ‘A Defining Moment Of My Career’

Luke Combs is still floating after his Grammys duet with Tracy Chapman.

It’s a marvelous way to start your Monday as Tracy Chapman’s original “Fast Car” is now #1 on iTunes for the FIRST TIME since she released it a~36 yrs ago. *I highly recommend buying or downloading the entire album. It’s magic. #GRAMMYs #TracyChapman pic.twitter.com/mXsKbElg5L — Carey Lohrenz (@CareyLohrenz) February 5, 2024

The country star is reflecting on the impact that the awards ceremony had on him. “What an unreal Grammy week to say the least,” Combs wrote. “There were so many laughs, tears, hugs, and cheers that it almost doesn’t seem real. From the hotel hangs and rehearsals, to the dinners and post show pizza, the vibes were HIGH.”

What an unreal Grammy week to say the least. There were so many laughs, tears, hugs, and cheers that it almost doesn’t seem real. From the hotel hangs and rehearsals, to the dinners and post show pizza, the vibes were HIGH. I want to thank my whole team for working tirelessly to… pic.twitter.com/9UiTkJawLH — Luke Combs (@lukecombs) February 10, 2024

“When it comes to the performance it’s still hard to process how amazing it really was to be up there on that stage. No doubt a defining moment of my career,” he added. “I hope you felt how much you mean to the world that night. We were all in awe of you up there and I was just the guy lucky enough to have the best seat in the house.”

We are going to be blasting this #GRAMMYs rendition of “Fast Car” by @LukeCombs and #TracyChapman on all of our road trips from now on. pic.twitter.com/utYXDxiwHg — Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) February 5, 2024

What did you think of Luke and Tracy’s performance?