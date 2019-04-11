Duff McKagan Says New Gun N’ Roses Record Is Real And Magnificent

INDIO, CA - APRIL 23: Musicians Duff McKagan (L) and Slash of Guns N' Roses perform onstage during day 2 of the 2016 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival Weekend 2 at the Empire Polo Club on April 23, 2016 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella)

Duff McKagan became the third member of Guns N’ Roses to confirm that the band is working on a record. In a new interview, he said that he’s heard what Axl Rose has been writing and called it “magnificent.”

“Oh, it’s real,” he told the Trunk Nation radio show, “but the fun part and the cool part about Guns N’ Roses is we don’t really talk about it, and what happens next just happens. It’s never been that band that there’s a direct schedule of how we do things. I’ve heard some magnificent stuff that Axl has — really cool stuff he’s been working on. So I’m excited about the possibilities with that, of course. I don’t mean to get anybody rabid. Our day will happen when it happens, that’s for sure.”

His words echo what Slash said last week, telling TVK’s Rock City that “with Guns N’ Roses, you don’t go, ‘Oh, there is a plan, and it’s gonna be like this,’ because that’s not how it works. So, basically, the only real answer to give is we’re hoping to put a new record out, and we’ll just see what happens when it happens.”

Earlier this month, guitarist Richard Fortus said that they would record when Slash returns from his current tour, which means that the group would enter the studio at some point between mid-March and May, when he goes back out on the road. So basically anytime as of right now.

As far as touring goes here is what we know.

Guns N’ Roses announced their first 2019 tour date at the Louder Than Life festival in Louisville, Kentucky, and Slash has now confirmed that GNR will tour in October.

“After South America [with Slash featuring Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators], we’ll go straight to Europe and do the festivals over there. And after Europe, we’ll go back to the States and Canada to do our first Canadian tour plus some U.S. dates; and that goes until August. Then, after that, I’m gonna hook up with Guns N’ Roses. Guns N’ Roses has a small tour in October.

So maybe start saving up for a ticket to go see that tour. Unless they come to Alaska. I’d hold my breathe until they do but I want to live. Not sure it would be cost effective to try and get that show to Alaska but you know we are gonna try.